OPSH replies COCIN: We have men in Gashish

Operation Safe Haven, the multi-security taskforce in charge of security in Plateau State, yesterday dismissed insinuations that it had withdrawn its troops from Gashish district in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The president of the Church of Christ in Nations, Rev. Dachollom Datiri, had on Tuesday decried the alleged withdrawal of the troops from Gashish district where over 200 people were killed in June 2018.

But, OPSH Commander, Major General Augustin Agundu, told Daily Trust that his men were still stationed around Ex-land, Kura Falls and other communities of Gashish district and remain vigilant.

Agundu said though some places in its area of operation were more precarious than others and would require more emphasis; the taskforce was working with other stakeholders and reviewing the security environment to know which areas to put additional pressure.

“Nobody should raise the embers of fear, everything is intact. In fact, we have redoubled our efforts and Gashish is not under threat,” he said.

