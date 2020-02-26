Oppression of women, terrorism are against Islam — Ummah Movement

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ummah Movement of the National Islamic Centre (NIC), Zaria has called for the establishment of Muslim intellectual think tank that would be drawn from media practitioners to put forward the position of Islam on terrorism and oppression of women.

In a communiqué issued on Wednesday after a one-day train the trainer workshop organized for members of the Ummah Movement and other selected persons themed ‘Covering Islam by the Media’, the movement urged journalists to always ensure factual reportage of events, societies and faiths.

The communiqué signed by the National Amir (President) of the Ummah Movement, Professor Muhammad Babangida, explained that contrary to the propaganda portraying Muslim world as terrorist, Muslims and Islam are against all evils, including terrorism.

It added: “There is therefore the need to stand firm in countering the dominant Western-media promoted narrative that the Muslim world is largely terrorist, oppressors of women, backward and envious of the West. The workshop also urged journalists to be guided by Islamic values and ethical practice as the rest of the society looks up to them as bearers of truthful information.”

Prominent media practitioners presented papers on different topics including Daily Trust’s Saturday columnist, Bala Mohammad of the Bayero University Kano (BUK) who talked on ‘Media Strategy and Policy of the Ummah Movement’ as well as ‘Media Industry Overview’.

Other presenters were Hajiya Lami Hafsat Maccido, who delivered paper on ‘Radio and Television Newsrooms and their Operations’, Malam Mustafa Ibrahim Chinade of the BUK, talked on ‘Newspaper Newsroom and its Operations’, among many others

