Opposition will monitor implementation of 2020 budget – Elumelu

The minority leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta) has disclosed that, the opposition caucus will closely monitor the implementation of the N10.59 trillion budget for the 2020 fiscal year by stepping up its oversight activities.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Elumelu said that the minority leadership has already worked out an end-to-end monitoring strategy that will ensure effective implementation, check corruption, diversions and plug waste.

The minority leader reiterated that Nigerians have placed confidence on the opposition for solution and as such opposition lawmakers have braced up to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that budgetary provisions, especially those that have direct bearing to the wellbeing of the masses, are all fully implemented.

He therefore directed all opposition lawmakers to insist on intensified budget oversight in their respective committees to guarantee transparency and strict compliance to expenditure items, figures and location, as passed.

