Opeyemi Aiyeola hits 1m followers on Instagram, thanks fans

Famous Nollywood actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola, has hit one million followers on Instagram.

The Ogun state-born actress and movie producer disclosed this via her Instagram account: @opeyemi_aiyeola1 on Tuesday.

The award winning actress achieved the feat with her 2,442 posts.

She also thanked her fans saying it “couldn’t have happened without your love and loyalty.”

Daily Trust reports that Opeyemi, who is also following 1,892 people, took to her official Instagram account to celebrate the milestone.

Her post read: “Dear Followers, Just wanted to take a moment to THANK YOU all for your LOVE. I just reached 1 million followers and couldn’t have happened without your love and loyalty.

“I have the absolute best fans. I’m here because of you. Thanks to you all.”

