Operation puff adder: 122 suspected criminals arrested in Kano

Over 122 suspected criminals including armed robbers, kidnappers, Car snatchers, thugs as well as dealers and users of hard drugs have been arrested by the police in Kano in its intensified onslaught against crime in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu who paraded the suspects and some of the exhibits recovered from them told newsmen that the feat was recorded between June 7th to June 21st 2019 during special raids of criminal hideouts and black spots across the state.

He said among the suspects were three persons who allegedly kidnapped a bride and her two friends along Kano-Jos road at Falgore forest.

Illiyasu said that one Pump Action rifle, with 15 rounds of live cartridges, 115 live ammunition for AK 47 Rifle, three stolen vehicles, 53 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a sachet full of white powder suspected to be cocaine, 43 knives among many other items were all recovered from the suspects.

He assured that Puff-Adder operations would be sustained throughout the state until all criminal-minded persons have given up or relocate to other states, saying “there is no hiding place for any criminal.’’

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the police conclude investigation.

