‘Operation Positive Identification’ timely – Group

The Middle Belt Conscience Guard (MBCG) has said that the ‘Operation Positive Identification’ exercise which was flagged-off nationwide by the Nigerian Army yesterday was “a timely intervention.”

It lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff for the exercise which it noted was crucial to restoring sanity in the region, especially at a time foreign criminal elements had infiltrated the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Prince Raymond Nero, the group said the operation was thoughtful and the final push to flush out remnants of the terrorists.

It expressed confidence that OPI would be a massive success, and a long way of filtering, identifying and apprehending hired foreign criminals.

