  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Operation Positive Identification: Senate backs Reps, summons Buratai
ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Positive Identification: Senate backs Reps, summons Buratai

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date
Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai

The Senate, just like the House of Representatives, has rejected the Operation Positive Identification proposed by the military nationwide.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, in Abuja yesterday, said the National Assembly would not accept the exercise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndume told journalists the joint National Assembly Committee on Army had summoned the Chief of Army Staff,  Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to appear before it today to explain the modalities for the operation.

“Although the Chief of Army Staff had described the alert as fake, but as representatives of the people,  we have summoned him to come and clarify it to Nigerians.

“As representatives of the people, we will not support any action or policy that would either cause inconveniences for Nigerians or tamper with their fundamental human rights which include freedom of movement,” he said.

 

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.