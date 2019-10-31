Operation Positive Identification: Senate backs Reps, summons Buratai

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, just like the House of Representatives, has rejected the Operation Positive Identification proposed by the military nationwide.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, in Abuja yesterday, said the National Assembly would not accept the exercise.

Ndume told journalists the joint National Assembly Committee on Army had summoned the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, to appear before it today to explain the modalities for the operation.

“Although the Chief of Army Staff had described the alert as fake, but as representatives of the people, we have summoned him to come and clarify it to Nigerians.

“As representatives of the people, we will not support any action or policy that would either cause inconveniences for Nigerians or tamper with their fundamental human rights which include freedom of movement,” he said.

