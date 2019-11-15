Operation Positive Identification: Police to take lead as Reps receives report

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has approved the continuation of Operation Positive Identification with Police taking the lead.

The House gave the recommendation after receiving the Report on the exercise from the Chairman House Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdaz.

The report recommended that the operation should continue while suggesting some other steps to be taken by the Nigerian Army.

Snippets of the report recommends that, the Nigerian Army can continue with the Operation Positive Identification but should involve other relevant security agencies, including the Nigeria Immigration Service. The report added that the Nigerian Police should take the lead in the operation.

It also called for the formation of a joint Intelligence Monitoring Team consisting of personnel from all security agencies involved, to monitor possible abuse like extortion and assault.

The report also urged the Nigerian Army to avail the Committee on Army with progress report on the Operation for assessment.

It also suggested that, the Army should also disengage from areas they have successfully conducted the exercise and allow Police to monitor the areas.

The Report also recommended that, the Police should receive training and be better equipped to carry out their duties of maintaining security and curtailing violence and other threats.

