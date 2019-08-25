Operation Crush arrests 25 cultists in Lagos, recovers firearms

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command, on Sunday, said that Operatives of Operation Crush from the Anti-Cultism Unit, had arrested 25 cultists at Ijora, Mushin and Bariga areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Elkana said that one Olaitan Rilwan, male, 20 years old, was found at Ijora Round about with an automatic pistol concealed in his bag.

“The suspect confessed to be a member of ‘Aiye’ Confraternity, the DSP said in the statement.

He also said that one Mustapha Oseni, male, 23 years old and 22 others were arrested during a follow-up operation at Bariga by Operatives of Operation Crush.

“One locally-made pistol with eight rounds of live cartridges was recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing and all the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigations ,” the DSP said.

He also said that the Anti-crime patrol team from Mushin Police Station, led by Insp. Atipi Agasa, while on patrol along Olorunsogo in Mushin area, intercepted two hoodlums.

Elkana said that one Omisogun Mathew ,male, 25 years old and Yetunde Lawson, female, 28 years old were intercepted on a motorcycle.

“On sighting the police team, the hoodlums attempted to escape but were given a hot chase. One locally-made-double-barrel pistol with two live cartridges was recovered from them.

“The suspects belong to a five-man armed robbery syndicate operating in Mushin, Ikotun and Igando areas of Lagos State. The suspects had been transferred to SARS for discreet investigation and will be charged to court after investigations,” he said. (NAN)

