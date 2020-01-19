Operation Amotekun: Yoruba World Congress holds Solidarity Walk Tuesday

ADVERTISEMENT

* says South West governors must not backdown

The Yoruba people within and beyond the shores of Nigeria have been urged to come out enmasse on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 for a solidarity walk in support of Operation Amotekun, a security network recently launched by governors from Western Nigeria to curb the spate of insecurity ravaging the zone.

The Yoruba World Congress (YWC) – an umbrella body of all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups within and outside Nigeria – gave the charge in a statement made available to newsmen by its Director of Contacts and Mobilization, Comrade Victor Taiwo, at the weekend.

The rally code-named “Amotekun Solidarity Walk”, according to the YWC, will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti respectively from 9am and is expected to be led by the Yoruba Leader, Prof. Banji Akintoye, an Emeritus Professor of History and Second Republic Senator.

“All Yoruba people are urged to come out in their millions anywhere they are in Oduduwa Land on Tuesday to show to the world that Amotekun has come to stay.

“We must show to the external forces and their internal collaborators who want to stampede our resolve to protect ourselves, safeguard our land from kidnappers, armed robbery and put an end to consistent destruction of our farm lands that enough is enough.

“Well-meaning Yoruba people and leaders of thought would be at designated venues to address the protesters. We want to assure our governors that Yoruba people are behind them on Amotekun.

“We urge them not to shiver and they must never shiver. It is no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender Amotekun.

“On the meeting points, those in LAGOS are to converge at Gani Faweyinmi Freedom Park, Ojota; OYO: Opposite Agodi Cenotaph, Ibadan; OGUN: Pansheke Junction, Abeokuta; OSUN: Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo; ONDO: Alagbaka Roundabout, opposite First Bank, Akure while those in EKITI are to converge at Fajuyi Roundabout, Ado-Ekiti,” the statement read.

It added that the list of state co-ordinators would be released later today after proper consultation with relevant stakeholders.

