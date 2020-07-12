Opening schools will put students, staff in danger – ASUP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) said it would be wrong for governments to rush and reopen schools, thereby putting lives of students and staff in danger.

The union also backed the position of Federal Government to put on hold the earlier plan to reopen schools across Nigeria as it is not safe to do that.

National President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeibe who stated this in Abuja added that government must carry all stakeholders along in her plans to reopen schools.

He said: “Our union is convinced that any attempt at reopening schools at any level within this period is premature.

“It is common knowledge that our schools are not prepared to cope with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and as such any effort in the direction of reopening the schools now will only endanger the lives of both students and staff.”

The union further urged the Federal Government, to address all pending issues between the government and the union to avoid break down of industrial harmony.

