Open varsity students charged on research on COVID-19

The Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, has enjoined new students to rise to the challenges of the modern world in their quest for knowledge, including eradicating diseases like the current COVID-19.

He made the call during the university’s 19th matriculation ceremony held online on Saturday. He said students should carryout research to help eradicate diseases.

Adamu urged them to see any challenge they encountered in their studies as a building block.

“One block at a time, and you will erect a mansion,” he said, adding, “You are in the best position to do this because your learning is powered by your personal desire to learn.”

