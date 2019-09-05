Open Defecation: NGO rewards Benue community with borehole

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-governmental organisation known as Center for Development and Social Justice (CEDASJ) chas rewarded Tse Igba community with a hand-pump borehole for being the first of the 24 communities in Mbayom council ward of Gwer Local Government Area of Benue State to attain Open Defecation Free (ODF) staus.

Benue/Plateau Chronicle reports that the reward was also to ease the community’s perennial water scarcity.

Managing Director of the organisation, Gideon Madugu, while presenting the borehole to the benefitting community, noted that the idea to site the project stemmed from the contract given to CEDASJ by United Purpose to trigger 24 communities in the area using Community Led Total Sanitation ( CLTS) approach.

Madugu said the project was meant to appreciate Tse-Igba community for their steadfastness to attain open defecation free, adding that the construction of the bore-hole would also encourage other communities across the state to replicate what the benefitting community had done.

“CEDASJ decided to construct and donate this bore-hole to Tse Igba community to stem the risk of water borne diseases as well as perennial water scarcity in the area and to also serve as a constant reminder to all who visit the community that unexpected gains can come to communities/people who work hard and are also dedicated to whatever they are doing. The Mbayom community has become a role model to other communities,” he stated.

Also speaking, the chairman of Benue Non-Governmental Organizations Network (BENGONET), Rachel Ityonzughul, who commended CEDASJ for the humanitarian work, also implored other organizations to borrow a leaf so as to reduce the health hazards faced by the rural populace due to the shortage of potable water.

The district head of Mbayom, Chief Joe Nyam, on his part, commended the NGO for the project, which he said has helped in no small measures in stemming the outbreak of diseases in the area, emphasising that every household in the community has a toilet facility now as a result of the intervention.

The monarch said the borehole will bring to an end the perennial water scarcity in the area and as well stop the outbreak of water-borne diseases and promised that the community will ensure the protection of the project.

“We will continue to ensure that the open defecation free status of our community, which has given us a borehole, is sustained. Anyone caught practicing open defecation will pay a fine of N1000 to serve as deterrent to others,” the traditional ruler said.

