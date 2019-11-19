Open Defecation: Emir of Bauchi calls for returns of sanitary inspectors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, has called on the state government and other relevant stakeholders to return environmental sanitary inspectors to tackle open defecation and ensure sanitation for all.

The monarch, who made call during the World Toilet Day Celebration held at his palace in Bauchi on Tuesday, said the call become necessary considering the attitudes of people that continue to defy all the enlightenment campaign against open defecation and environmental sanitation for their wellbeing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the Galadiman Bauchi, Surveyor Ibrahim Saidu Jahun, the royal father said the sanitary inspectors will restore the culture of sanitation and hygiene practices among the people, adding that their presence will instil self-discipline and environmental cleanliness.

The Emir also directed all district and village heads within the emirates to observe the ban on open defecation in their respective domains and give maximum cooperation to relevant stakeholders in the campaign for the construction of toilets in all households.

Earlier in his remarks, Coordinator of WASH Bauchi LGA Unit, Yunusa Yau, said that only 135 communities have been certified of open defecation free out of 1,618 communities in the Bauchi LGA.

He appealed for the support of the traditional institutions especially the Emir of Bauchi, the four district heads and all traditional leaders to join hands together in ensuring that all community members and every household has a toilet use to stop the practices of open defecation in “our communities so that every community in Bauchi LGA will become open defecation-free.”

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App