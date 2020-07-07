Open defecation: Army donates 16-room toilet, borehole to Sokoto school

ADVERTISEMENT

The 8 division of the Nigerian Army has constructed a 16-room toilet and a borehole for Dallatu Model Primary school in Sokoto state.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the acting General Officer Commanding 8 division, Brigadier General Aminu Bande said the gesture was aimed at fostering civil-military relationship as well as improving the quality of lives of the pupils and their teachers.

Represented by the Garrison Commander, Brigadier General Moses Gara, the GOC called on the well -to-do individuals, corporate organizations and private companies to also join the fight against open defecation by building toilets in schools and other public places.

He called on members of the area to report any suspicious activities and persons in the area as this would be the best way that they could serve them.

