Ooni confers traditional title of Odole Oodua on ‘Baba Ijebu’

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has pronounced business mogul, Sir Adebutu Kesington as the new Odole Oodua, a very exalted traditional title in Yoruba land.

Oba Ogunwusi told newsmen that Adebutu popularly known as Baba Ijebu would be installed as Odole Oodua on October 19 in Ile-Ife.

The Director of Media and Public Affairs for Ooni of Ife, Comrade Moses Olafare told Daily Trust on Sunday that necessary rites were already taking place ahead of the coronation of Kesington as the new Odole Oodua.

Olafare said “This will be the first of such conferments by Oba Ogunwusi since his ascension of the throne as the 51st Ooni in the third dynasty of Ife about four years ago.”

“The Odole Oodua is a special office which works closely with the Ooni in rallying the descendants of Oduduwa wherever they are in the world for unity, peace and progress of the race.”

“The Odole Oodua, a position once occupied by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and subsequently by Chief G.O.K Ajayi is a highly revered chieftaincy position in Yorubaland pioneered by the great Oranmiyan while he was still a prince of Ife,” he added.

Speaking with journalists, Adebutu said the responsibility attached to the Odole Oodua title is enormous being the apex of such chieftaincy title in Yoruba land.

Adebutu said Odole Oodua title is the peak for him and that he wouldn’t take any other chieftaincy title after the title.

