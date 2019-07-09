Onyema denies accusing FG of impoverishing Nigerian airlines

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has refuted reports credited to him allegedly accusing the federal government of impoverishing Nigerian airlines.

Onyema, who disclosed this to Nigerian journalists in Dubai to mark the inaugural flight of the airline at the weekend, said rather than criticizing government, he commended the current administration that made it possible for the airline to grow and be able to operate international service.

Onyema said President Muhammadu Buhari specifically deserved commendation for granting the carrier permit to fly to many countries, including Johannesburg, South Africa; Mumbai, India; Guangzhou China; among others.

He also said he commended the government for removing tariff on aircraft spares for commercial operation and also five per cent VAT, which had saved domestic carriers billions of naira, adding that without the support of government there would not have been Air Peace airline today.

“I was shocked when I read that report and I dissociate myself from it.

“I know that journalists do interpretative reporting but I am convinced that the report was not done in good fate, recognizing the fact that I gave government credit many times in the course of the interview for the support it has given us and other airlines”, he added.

