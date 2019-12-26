Onu challenges Nigerian entrepreneurs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has called for a new generation of Nigerian businessmen and entrepreneurs, who will depend on indigenous technology and Innovation, so as to Fast track economic development.

Dr. Onu made the call at the inauguration of the committee on the Commercialization of Research and Development Results, Inventions and Innovations in Nigeria in Abuja.

Dr. Onu said Nigeria’s economy should be primarily driven by indigenous business men and women in order to ensure national security and economic transformation.

