  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Onoja sworn-in as Kogi deputy governor
ADVERTISEMENT

Onoja sworn-in as Kogi deputy governor

By Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah has sworn-in Edward Onoja as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

Onoja just took the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance administered to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judge was supported by the Chief Registrar of the state judiciary.

The event was witnessed by Governor Yahaya Bello, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole; members of the state assembly, political office holders, politicians and other well wishers of Onoja.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.