Onoja sworn-in as Kogi deputy governor

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajanah has sworn-in Edward Onoja as the Deputy Governor of Kogi State.

Onoja just took the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance administered to him.

The Chief Judge was supported by the Chief Registrar of the state judiciary.

The event was witnessed by Governor Yahaya Bello, Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Matthew Kolawole; members of the state assembly, political office holders, politicians and other well wishers of Onoja.

