‘Only those with passes will access Kaduna roads’

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State Government on Wednesday warned that only persons with valid passes will be given passage through the state and advised those without valid passes to cancel any plans to travel to the state.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies have firm instructions to turn back people at entry points into the state like the Kaduna – Abuja road, Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road and Kaduna – Zaria – Kano road.

Other access points include Kachia Road, the Bwari-Jere-Kagarko road, Gumel-Kwoi-Keffi road, Zaria-Funtua road and the Jos-Manchock road.

Aruwan warned travelers trying to breach the state’s quarantine conditions to desist or face 14 days in an isolation facility.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The notice was issued at the end of today’s meeting of the State Standing Committee on COVID-19. This order comes into effect tomorrow, Thursday, 9th April 2020.

“All entry points will be barricaded, and only authorised traffic will be given passage. Those denied entry will be asked to return to where they were coming from. Those who express a preference for entering Kaduna state will then be taken to spend 14 days in an isolation facility.

“This order also affects other entry and exit points into the state that may not be listed here. The state has imposed clear quarantine regulations in the interest of public safety. These will be strictly enforced to keep people safe from COVID-19,” he stated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App