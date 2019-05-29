Only God can police our border – Security chiefs

ADVERTISEMENT

Security Chiefs yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari said only God can police the country’s border.

At the end of a security meeting with Buhari at the State House, Abuja, the country’s security chiefs blamed the porous border for the rising insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security chiefs including; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadique.

Others are National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan- Ali, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi spent over two hours meeting with the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed concern over the inflow of arms into the country.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App