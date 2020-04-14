Only accredited hospitals must treat coronavirus patients – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has warned health workers against treating suspected COVID-19 case, in private facilities or at their homes.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said at the 10th joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19 that it was very risky to treat COVID-19 cases in private clinics and at homes. “Again, I advise my professional colleagues that it is very risky to be treating coronavirus patients in private homes or in their hospital establishments without IPC training and accreditation. The hazard is serious with regard to self-infection and cross infection, evidence of which has manifested in some states,” Ehanire said.

According to him, Nigeria now has 11 covid-19 functional laboratories in Nigeria following the two activated in Kano and Jos.

He said the case management team had concluded training of healthcare workers in Abuja who would be attending to patients in the isolation and treatment centres and urged states to adhere to the standards advised by the accreditation team. He said the task force was working on compensation packages to recognize the sacrifices of health workers handling coronavirus cases and motivate them. He said beyond the well-known Group Life Insurance for public servants, the routine workmen compensation and health workers hazard allowance, adding that details of the new package would soon be unveiled.

The minister emphasised on the use of face masks which, according to him, includes improvised and home-made face masks or face covering with handkerchiefs or scarves.

