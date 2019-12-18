Only 40% JAMB candidates have National Identity Number- Professor Ishaq

ADVERTISEMENT

The Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, ‎has said 40 percent of JAMB candidates have already obtained National Identity Number (NIN) in the country.

He said those who are yet to obtain theirs were already making efforts to‎ have theirs.

The Professor stated this at a meeting with Computer Based Test centres, Technical Advisors, Service providers (MTN, Airtell, Galaxy backbone etc) and other stakeholders ‎in Kaduna.

He explained that those who were benefiting from registration and examination scandals were mounting campaign against ‎National Identity Management Commission NIMC.

‎”Unless I’m wrong, more than 40 percent of our candidates have obtained their NIN while the remaining ones are running helter skelter to have theirs.

“Then, the Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPRCN), should help us to pay a particular attention to CCTV.

“We are aware that some computer based test (CBT) centres are tampering with CCTV camera in collaboration with our technical officers which they would not have been able to do if our technical officers have not collaborated with them because it is in server room,” he said.

The JAMB boss said the current campaign against NIMC, will not stop JAMB from collaborating with them.

“I’m not saying they are not corrupt but for me, I could see a deliberate efforts at running down NIMC so that we can think of not collaborating with them,” he said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor Ahmadu Bello University Professor Ibrahim Haruna, represented by Deputy vice Chancellor Professor Sadiq Abubakar, said JAMB is witnessing a revolution under Professor Ishaq.

