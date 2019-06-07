Only 19 out of 351 mining licenses in Nasarawa active -FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of 351 licenses and leases issued for exploration and mining in Nasarawa State, only 19 are active, the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Abdulkadir Muazu, has said.

Dr Muazu said this when Governor of the state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, paid a courtesy call to the ministry, yesterday, in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent secretary said in spite of the huge mineral endowment of the state, the level of exploration and exploitation was still very low.

“I learnt that of the licenses issued, 95 per cent are inactive. Out of the total 351 licenses and leases issued for exploration and mining in the state, only 19 are active,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He however said there are a lot of illegal and informal mining activities happening in the state which if converted, will lead to economic and social development for the people.

He said the state has over 13 solid minerals which if explored can employ millions of people directly and indirectly and lift people out of poverty.

Governor Sule urged the ministry to revoke the inactive licenses.

“If there are people that are not interested in operating those licenses, why don’t you revoke them and give them to Nasarawa State to give it to serious people that can promote economic activities in our state,” Sule said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App