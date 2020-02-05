Online scam: FG to review Cybercrimes Act 2015

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cybercrimes Act 2015 will soon be undergoing review to strengthen it against emerging cybercrimes, the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said.

Prof Danbatta, who disclosed this at the Cyber-security Enlightenment Priogramme for Schools, in Abuja, yesterday, added that the emerging issues in ICT has made it imperative for the Act to undergo review.

He said though the internet provides countless opportunities, it also contains harmful contents, hence the need for government to be proactive about the law to safeguard Nigerians.

The NCC’s Chief Executive Officer further said the Commission had commenced the process of establishing a Cyber Security Incidence Response Team (CSIRT) exclusively for the communications sector in conformity with the Cyber Security Strategy contact for international coordination of cyber security incidents in Nigeria.

Not only that, he said, the telecom industry regulator had also established the Internet Industry Code of Practice for the protection of child online and protection of communications infrastructure.

In his address to the students at the event, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami advised them to use the internet positively.

Dr Pantami, who was represented by his technical assistant, Dr Femi Adeloye, said the government would also strive to protect children online.

Daily Trust reports that corporate entities and individuals lost $800million to cyber-crimes in 2018, according to ‘Africa Cyber Security Report – Nigeria’.

