‘One year in office, you’re yet to commission single project’, APC chides Fintiri

ADVERTISEMENT

All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party in Adamawa, has alleged that PDP’s one year administration in the state is a mere waste of time as they are yet to complete and commission single project so far.

Speaking to newsmen Saturday, the Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) , Mr. Wafanri Theman stated this at the APC Secretariat in Yola.

Wanfari said the PDP’s administration is not hitting the ground compared to what the APC had done in the previous years.

He described the PDP led government in the state as a ‘passive administration.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“Objectively we are all in Adamawa State we have seen what the APC government has done. I will tell you the PDP has failed the people. What people expected from PDP was a serious difference. No seriousness was put in place by the government,” he stated.

He noted that APC came at a time the economy was in recession but was able to put a verifiable and physical project across the state within a year while the PDP government cannot execute a single project in the first year.

Reacting to the allegation, the Governor of Adamawa state, Alhaji Umaru Fintiri said APC should not be taking panadol for other people’s headache as the PDP administration has never sold any project the way they did in the previous years.

He explained that most of his projects are capital project while others have duration of eighteen months to be completed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App