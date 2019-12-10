One year after appointment, Buhari sacks Banire as AMCON chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate, on Tuesday, received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Edward Lametek Adamu as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria, AMCON.

The President’s request is coming one year after he appointed Muiz Banire as chairman of the AMCON in 2018, a position he is suppose to hold for more years.

The request, which was contained in a letter dated December 9, 2019, was read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter dated December 9, 2019, reads: “In accordance with Section 10(1) of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Act, 2010, I hereby present Mr. Edward Lametek Adamu for confirmation as Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria by the Distinguished Senate.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.” The letter read.

No reason was given for the removal of Mr Banire by the president.

