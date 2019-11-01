One trapped, four rescued in Lagos collapsed building

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was said to have been trapped while four others rescued from the rubles of a collapsed two-storey building at Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The building, located along Glover Court in the eyebrow Ikoyi, was said to be under construction when it collapsed.

Emergency Officials were swiftly mobilized to the scene where four labourers working on the building were trapped.

Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the building collapsed around 4.10pm.

Daily Trust learnt that the construction site houses a total of four different two-storey buildings, all under construction.

According to LASEMA, of the five people trapped in the collapsed building at the time of the incident, only one person identified as Yomi, 24, was reportedly still trapped under the rubles.

“All other workers have been accounted for,” the agency said.

The agency said it is making all necessary efforts to excavate the site in order to save the remaining trapped victim from the building.

The DG however enjoined Lagosians within the vicinity of the incident “to stay calm and allow emergency response team to do their job.”

