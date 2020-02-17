One shot, as hoodlums attack Customs officers, Soldiers in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Some hoodlums have attacked operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area Command 1 and the Nigerian Army, injuring one person and destroyed two patrol vans at Obada – Idiemi along Imeko Afon in Ogun State.

It was learnt that the attack occurred when the patrol team stormed a hideout used by suspected smugglers to stockpile smuggled rice and other prohibited items around 2:30am on Monday.

Our correspondent further gathered that the hoodlums reportedly shot at the officers and injured a youth who was said to be assisting the team in evacuating the seizures.

Two official vehicles attached to the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Customs Service respectively were equally riddled with bullets.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Spokesman of the Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to Daily Trust today said the “patriotic youth” who was hit by a stray bullet has been rushed to the hospital immediately where he “is currently receiving medical attention.”

“However, the team gallantly responded to the aggression and succeeded in evacuating one hundred and ten (110) bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each. Also, one suspect was arrested in connection with the incident and is currently undergoing interrogation.

“Similarly, the CAC Special Taskforce led by ASC I M Lawal made another discovery of new antics being employed by smugglers to beat ‘the eagle eyes’ of Officers and Men of the Command.

“Large quantity of Smuggled rice which were carefully concealed in a volvo truck with Chasis number: YB1E6A2A2JB420916 and registration number: FFF–897 ZC (Ogun state) was criminaly disguised as Cassava Flour (White Elubo), Fufu and Maize. Further examination revealed four hundred and ten (410) bags of smuggled parboiled rice of 50kg each deceptively packaged in the said vehicle.

“To this end, Comptroller Agbara Michael assured members of the public that the renewed hostilities by armed smugglers will not deter the Command from discharging its statutory responsibilities.

“He emphatically pledged to decisively stop all forms of aggressions applied by smugglers in the interest of social and economic prosperity of our dear country.

“Finally, the CAC wishes to express the command’s profound appreciation firstly to the Comptroller General of Customs and his amiable management, other sister agencies, traditional leaders, eminent personalities and some host communities for their unconditional support towards effectively securing our nation against the nefarious activities of smugglers”, the statement reads.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App