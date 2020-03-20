One more body recovered from Lagos explosion

ADVERTISEMENT

As recovery operations continue at the site of Sunday’s explosion in Lagos, another body was retrieved on Friday, bringing the death toll to 22.

Daily Trust had reported that the rescue team, comprising all emergency responders in Lagos, recovered another body on Thursday while declaring two persons missing.

The body retrieved today in the rubles of the buildings, which caved in as a result of the impact of the explosion, is believed to be the remains of one of the missing persons.

With the Friday’s discovery, the Director-General of the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that one person is now missing.

“468 people were displaced from their homes and 100 of them are now in the relief camp,” he added.

