One killed in Ekiti LG election, amidst low turnout

One person has been reportedly killed during the local government election in Araromi area of Ikere-Ekiti, and four others injured.

Violence broke out at Okitiko area along Ise/Emure Road, when some suspected political thugs invaded the units to snatch ballot boxes from the State Independent Electoral Commission, SIEC, officials. Voters ran for their dear lives as gun shots rent the air.

The election witnessed low turnout of voters.

The state Peoples Democratic Party chairman, Mr. Gboyega Oguntuwase, who said the election was riddled with violence, asked “can any reasonable person accept the result of an election that is riddled with violence and fraud? It is clear. We won’t accept it.”

Reacting to the killing, the PPRO Ekiti State command, Sunday Abutu, said he was not aware of the killing.

