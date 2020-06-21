One killed, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minneapolis Police Department have confirmed the shooting of 12 people during an overnight melee in Minneapolis.

The Police confirmed that that one person died while 11 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were quoted as saying that Hennepin Avenue South (scene of the incident) was also the scene of looting and destruction when violence marred the protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, who was killed in the same city.

Some of the same businesses on the street, which had just finished repairing damage from last month, are now left with shattered windows from the shooting.

Images streamed live to Facebook showed at least one person lying on the pavement as dozens gather around — some screaming for medical help.

“12 people have suffered gunshot wounds,” Minneapolis police wrote on Twitter, “1 adult male died and 11 have no -life-threatening wounds.”

They did not give the age of the man who died or say whether anyone was arrested.

Minneapolis has been a centre of anti-racism and police brutality protests that have spread across the US since George Floyd, a black man, died while being restrained by a white officer. (AFP)

