One injured in Abuja auto crash

By Idowu Isamotu Published Date
FRSC supervising opening of the Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to traffic on Sunday in Lagos. PHOTO CREDIT: NAN.
FRSC supervising opening of the Kara Bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to traffic on Sunday in Lagos. PHOTO CREDIT: NAN.

A yet-to-be identified driver crashed his Toyota Sienna car with registration number, BR 249 KWL, on the Kubwa-Gwarinpa expressway in Abuja, leaving him fatally wounded.

Our reporter who witnessed the crash which happened at about 10:45am on  Tuesday, saw the car which was heading to the city from Kubwa, skid from the speed lane and somersault three times before crashing on the service lane where it hit another car.

Officials of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who were controlling traffic along the road, quickly rushed the driver to an undisclosed hospital in Gwarinpa Estate.

Speaking with  our reporter, an official of FRSC, who did not want his name in print, warned drivers to always obey traffic rules while driving.

According to him, many drivers are fond of making phone calls while driving which, according to him, flouts traffic rules.

 

