One feared dead as armed youths attack policemen at checkpoint

Four policemen attached to the Delta State Police Command have been hospitalised following injuries they sustained from alleged attack by armed youths in Asaba, the state capital.

Our correspondent learnt that one of victims has died from the injuries but a police source denied the death.

Sources told Daily Trust that hoodlums armed with cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, disarmed the policemen in the attack at a popular junction along the Asaba/Onitsha road in the state capital.

Four service guns including two AK47 assault rifles were reportedly carted away by the hoodlums.

Residents of the area who confirmed the incident, said it occurred on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at about 9:20pm.

Sources added that the incident led to panic around the Mozaic area of Asaba as armed police operatives were later raided the area arresting youths who were said to be innocent.

One of the residents who witnessed the attack said, “The incident took place at Moziac Junction along the Asaba/Onitsha road. The incident happened on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at about 9pm.

“We don’t know how it happened but the hoodlums numbering eleven macheted some policemen with four sustaining life threatening injuries. The policemen were rushed to hospitals through the assistance of residents of the area. One of them was in coma at the time they were rushed to hospitals. We learnt that the officer died but you have to clarify from the police authorities.”

State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, when contacted was said to be on leave and directed the State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, to confirm the report who as at time of filing this report said she was still gathering information on the matter.

It could be recalled that armed hoodlums had in April this year also attacked a team of policemen who were on a stop-and-search duty in Asaba, carting away two service rifles in the encounter.

In a similar development three weeks ago, armed cultists in the Udu area of the state also reportedly ambushed policemen and carted away two service riffles.

