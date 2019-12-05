One dies as truck crushes commercial bus in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

At least one person was confirmed dead in a fatal motor accident involving a truck and a commercial bus on Ilesa/Akure expressway on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Iwaraja around Erin-Ijesa. The blue Mack truck with registration number FST 187 XX that carried cement crushed the white commercial bus and rammed it into the bush.

The remains of the deceased was taken to Wesley Hospital in Ilesa by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The Sector Command of the FRSC in the state, Mr Peter Oke confirmed the incident.

Oke told Daily Trust that the deceased has been deposited in the morgue by his men.

