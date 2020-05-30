One dead, two injured as truck rams into car in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was confirmed dead while two others seriously injured when a truck collided with a car at Ikota, along Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos.

The incident, according to emergency responders, happened few minutes after midnight on Saturday.

It was learnt that the wine coloured Toyota Corolla car with registration number FJK 353 GC was rammed from behind while on motion by an unidentified hit and run truck.

Following the impact of the collision, the car reportedly rammed into a roadside culvert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

This resulted into the death of an adult male identified as the driver/owner of the car while two other occupants who sustained “critical injuries” have been evacuated to the hospital.

Spokesman of the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor who confirmed the incident said the unidentified truck driver immediately took to his heels when the incident happened.

He stated that two men who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital before the arrival of emergency responders.

Okunbor said: “Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was observed that a wine colored Toyota Corolla car with registration no. FJK-353GC was involved in a Road Traffic Collision.

“Investigation carried out at the scene revealed that while the Toyota car was on motion, an unidentified Truck ran into it from behind.

“The car has been recovered to a nearby layby whilst the fatality has been extricated with the aid of the Light Rescue Equipments and bagged as the LASEMA Response Team awaits SEHMU for transfer of the corpse to the morgue.”

In another development, Olaleye market in Shomolu, Bariga area of Lagos was gutted by fire in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency officials comprising LASEMA fire unit, the Federal Fire Service are currently battling to curtail the spread of the fire to nearby residential buildings.

No live has so far been reportedly lost neither was an injury recorded as of the time of filing this report on Saturday morning.

“Efforts are ongoing to ensure that the fire does not cause further havoc as properties and goods valued to be worth several billions of naira, have been razed down by the inferno,” LASEMA said in an update on the incident.

The agency said investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

“Lagos State Fire Service, LRU fire and the Federal Fire Service are currently battling the inferno and preventing it from spreading to other residential buildings

“No life was lost and no injuries sustained, but properties and goods whort several billions of naira is currently being razed down by the inferno.Operation ongoing,” Okunbor confirmed.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App