One commercial motorcyclist arrested, another escaped after allegedly robbing petty trader

A suspected armed robber alleged to be operating with commercial motorcycles in Ikorodu, Lagos State, was on early Thursday morning arrested by the officials of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

The suspect, Sodiq Rasaq, was said to have been arrested at the Ijede junction, Ikorodu, when he was fleeing the scene of a robbery act.

Rasaq, in company of a suspected accomplice, Quadri Yusuph, had allegedly robbed a puff-puff seller about 5am and dispossessed him of N20,000, stabbing their victim with a dagger twice in the hand when he challenged them.

According to the victim, Ogbodo Chibuike, “Two young men on okada stopped me that they wanted to buy puff puff around. Because they were of my age, I didn’t suspect anything. They bought N200 worth of puff puff.

They refused to pay me and when I challenged them, they alighted, stabbed me and took my wallet containing N20,000.

“I had to call for help when they stabbed me and it was my noise that attracted people. Because they were on okada, those who came to my aid couldn’t chase them. But some RRS officers on patrol chased them, caught up with them at the Ijede junction and arrested one of them. The other escaped.”

The police said Rasaq confessed to the act, saying that was their second operation for the day.

