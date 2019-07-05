Ondo to renovate 733 schools

  1. Home
Ondo State Government said yesterday that it has awarded contracts worth several billions of naira for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of about 733 public primary schools across the state.

The schools, according to the Chairman, State Universal Primary Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Princess Oladuni Odu, are located in the 18 local government areas of the state.

According to her, of 1,233 public schools in the state, about 500 of them have so far been renovated.

She said a total of N7.8 billion was made available by the government for the reconstruction and rehabilitation project.

She also said that part of the project include furniture, computers boreholes, and other amenities to make the schools more conducive for children.

She said that the State Government also plans to provide Information Technology classes and water sanitation, stressing that government had provided sporting activities and agricultural equipment to the extent that some of the pupils are now into fisheries, poultry and animal husbandry.

 

