Ondo records second case of coronavirus

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ondo state commissioner for health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro has confirmed the second case of coronavirus in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The case was discovered on Thursday and the patient has been moved to the isolation centre along Igbatoro road in Akure.

This development came as the Ondo State Government is making efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the state.

Adegbenro, confirmed the development to our correspondent in Akure, the state capital on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said, ” Yes I can confirm that, the person was discovered in Akure here. He has been on admission since yesterday ( Thursday).

Adegbenro added that the patient had been transferred to the state Infectious Disease Hospital, along Igbatoro road, Akure and “he has been responding to treatment.”

The health commissioner appealed to the people of the state to always adhere strictly to all the directives of the government on the preventive measures, which include regular hand washing, staying away from large gathering among others .

He added that the government was not relenting in its efforts to ensure the disease was contained in the state.

Meanwhile, four person said to be connected to the new case were said to have also been isolated.

It would be recalled that about a week ago, an army officer, who just returned from India, tested positive for the deadly disease.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App