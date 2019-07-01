Ondo oil well fire ‘safely put out’ – Chevron

ADVERTISEMENT

Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture (JV) between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (NNPC/CNL JV), on Monday said the fire at the Ojumole Well No. 1 in Ajegunle-Ikorigho communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo state has been safely put out.

Daily Trust reports that Ojumole field is in NNPC/CNL JV’s Western Niger Delta area of operations.

A Group, Mother Earth Foundation, had raised alarm that the fire is spreading to other coastal communities but Chevron had debunked it.

CNL’s General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, however confirmed that the fire had finally been put out while commending the stakeholders including the neighbouring communities, Ondo and Delta State governments, regulatory authorities and security agencies that worked with the NNPC/CNL JV to ensure that the fire incident blamed on third party interference, was safely put out.

“Accredited independent environmental consultants have been continuously monitoring the environment since the incident occurred with support from regulatory agencies. In addition, CNL employees are on site and normal activities are ongoing in the area,” he said.

According to him, CNL is currently diligently working on all the requisite post-incident activities, which will be consistent with the relevant environmental laws, regulations and guidelines.

Esimaje reiterated CNL’s commitment to protecting people and the environment, emphasizing that CNL places the highest priority on the health and safety of communities neighbouring its areas of operation, its workforce and the protection of the environment and its assets.

“We continue to conduct our operations safely, reliably and efficiently, with utmost consideration for protection of people and the environment,” he remarked.

