Ondo Miyetti Allah to assist in ending crime, grazing problems in Southwest

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ondo State chapter, Alhaji Bello Garba, says the association will soon meet on how to work with governments in the Southwest to tackle the issue of kidnapping and other crimes in the states in the region.

Garba told Eko Trust in Akure that though Ondo MACBAN had been working with security agencies in the state on the issue of security, they had discovered that some herdsmen who were not their members had been coming from Edo, Ogun and other neighbouring states to operate in Ondo State, especially along the Shagamu-Ore expressway.

According to him, the National Chairman of the association, Alhaji Mohammadu Kirwa, had directed that the Ondo chapter should cooperate with the state governors, police Commissioners and other security agencies in the Southwest to deal with the issue.

This development followed the spate of kidnapping and killing on highways in the Southwest, especially along the Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Benin, Ondo-Ore, Akure-Owo-Akoko and Ibadan-Gbongan-Akure expressways.

In one of such attacks on July 12, 2019, suspected kidnappers shot dead Mrs Funke Olakunrin, the 58-year-old daughter of an Afenifere leader, 93-year-old Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

Garba asserted that the Ondo MACBAN and the national body had resolved to deal decisively with the scourge of kidnapping and killings on highways, as well as with grazing inconveniences.

