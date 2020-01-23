Ondo LG Poll: APC begins screening of aspirants

ADVERTISEMENT

In preparation for the April 18, 2020 local government election in Ondo state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reeled out its screening programmes for councillorship and chairmanship aspirants.

The state chairman of the party, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, disclosed that the state electoral body, Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC), had sent correspondence to all political parties in the state on January 8, 2020 to begin preparations for the election.

He disclosed that the party opened the window for more people to obtain the party’s nomination forms to encourage more participation among party members adding that sale of forms closed on Thursday (today).

Speaking on the mode of choosing party candidates for the council election, Adetimehin assured that the aspirants would be given level-playing field for popular and well-acceptable candidates to emerge at the screening and primaries.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He dismissed the insinuation that there are some ‘anointed candidates,’ saying the screening would be transparent.

“We want to assure all aspirants that the party would ensure a very transparent and credible process that would lead to the emergence of candidates for the elections. We see preparation for the election as litmus test of our ability to handle such issue ahead of the main task.

“The state chapter is not oblivious of the fact that 2020 is a crucial year that the party’s cohesion must not be toyed with.

Therefore, we feel it is expedient to be fair and transparent in all we do to avoid misgivings and ill-feelings among our members. We will do what’s fair, what’s just, and what will further unite us as a family,” Adetimehin said.

The chairman, however, said the screening of councillorship aspirants would hold this Saturday, while that of chairmanship would hold on Monday, next week.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App