Ondo lawmaker calls for increased funding for polytechnic education

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of House of Representatives, representing Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency of Ondo state, Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, has called for more funding for polytenic education to boost vocational skills among Nigerian youths.

Akinfolarin stated this at the weekend while commissioning a lecture building donated by the lawmaker to the Federal Polytechnic, Ile Oluji in Ondo state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that before polytechnics could achieve their basic mandates in Nigeria, more attention should be accorded them by governments, corporate organisations and individuals.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Akinfolarin noted that the donation was a means of appreciating the people he represented in the National Assembly.

“When you are given mandate or responsibility by people, one of the ways to appreciate or reciprocate their gesture is to go back and say thank you.

“There are so many things we have been doing but I don’t need cheap publicity or be making noise on social media. We have been doing our best to say thank you,” he said.

According to him, the building cost over N40 million for its execution.

He stated that there was need to create enabling environment for students of the institution and develop their potentials through support.

The federal lawmaker also described the polytechnic’s rector as a goal-getter, determined and focused man who was hardworking to a fault.

Akinfolarin added that a lot of successes had been accomplished by the rector, tasking the polytechnic community to support him in taking the institution to a great height.

Ondo state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who commissioning the building, appreciated Akinfolarin for the project, saying the gesture would go a long way in the annal of history of the school.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, said the current administration in the state attached a lot of importance to projects meant to uplift education.

Also speaking, Prof. Emmanuel Fasakin, the rector of the polytechnic, commended Hon. Akinfolarin for often responding to call to help the institution, describing him as an illustrious son of the constituency.

Fasakin noted that the donated building would be an indelible mark of success in the life of the school, adding that it would be used for Science and Laboratory Technology (SLT).

In his remarks, Oba Olufaderin Adetimehin, Jegun of Ile-Oluji, lauded the lawmaker for implementing such a benefitting project, saying that the donation would benefit the institution a lot especially the SLT students.

Oba Adetimehin noted that the polytechnic, which came to being in 2014, was a blessing to youths in the state, saying that it had academic programmes meant to make them entrepreneurs and to be self-independent for happy life.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App