Ondo guber poll: Jegede’s emergence tears PDP apart

Indications have emerged that the emergence of Eyitayo Jegede as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10, governorship election in Ondo state has torn the party apart.

Jegede, a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state emerged candidate of the PDP at the party’s primary poll held on July 22, after beating seven other contenders for the party’s ticket including the state deputy governor who dumped the APC for the PDP to contest the ticket.

But indications emerged on Monday, during the presentation of a certificate of return to him at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja, that there were pockets of skirmishes.

Only one of the seven aspirants Godday Erewa, who contested the primary accompanied him to the secretariat.

Similarly, the majority of members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) were absent including the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, but the Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yomi Akinwonmi was present.

The certificate was presented to him by the National Secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri. No reason was given for the absence of the other NWC members.

Jegede was a PDP candidate in 2016. He is from the same Ondo Central with former governor Olusegun Mimiko.

There was a strong case for the party to pick its candidate from Ondo South. Jegede is the only aspirant from Ondo Central whereas six other aspirants came from Ondo South.

Jegede who spoke shortly after the presentation of the certificate said at a meeting before the primary, the aspirants agreed to support whoever that won, adding, “We need all hands to be on deck to unseat Rotimi Akeredolu from the governorship seat of Ondo state.”

