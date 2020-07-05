Ondo guber: PDP constitutes appeal panel for aggrieved aspirants

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has constituted a 13-man appeal panel to attend to aggrieved aspirants seeking redress ahead of the governorship poll in Ondo State.

The PDP screening panel, led by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Friday, disqualified two of the nine aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the October 10th guber election in the state.

The PDP’s primary poll is slated for July 22, where the party’s candidate for the election would emerge.

The party, in a statement Sunday, by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), said the appeal panel is mandated to consider appeals arising from the screening of all PDP aspirants in the state.

The panel is headed by Senator Gyang Istifanus Dung with Barr. Uzoma Abonta as Secretary and 11 other members.

