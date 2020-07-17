Ondo Guber: No going back on indirect primary – APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it will not go back on indirect primary adopted for its primary election in Ondo state.

This is despite threats by 11 of the 12 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket at its primary slated for July 20, 2020.

The 11 aspirants have threatened to work against the party if the direct primary was not adopted for the emergence of the party’s candidate.

But speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration of the Ondo Primary Election Committee and Appeal Committee at the APC National Secretariat Friday, in Abuja, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state who is the chairman of the Primary Election Committee said the party has settled for indirect primary.

Bello explained that it was wrong for aspirants to dictate to the top echelon of the APC, adding that the party’s constitution, electoral act, party guidelines and the 1999 Constitution must be respected in the scheme of things.

“It is not within the purview of contestants to chose rules of engagement. We follow laid down rules and regulations of the party. As members, we should abide by the rules and regulations.

“So, it is like going into the general elections now and then APC will be dictating to INEC that this is the rule we want. I do not think it sounds very nicely but I know at the end of the day that every contestant in this election shall be treated fairly and credibly.

“And we shall have a candidate that is going to be acceptable to all the contestants and the people of Ondo State and we shall come out victorious in the general elections.

“On the issue of the mode of primary, this has been settled by the previous NWC and ratified by NEC, which gives the opportunity to the state executive committee to choose the mode of primary that they would want. This has been settled.

Speaking earlier during the inauguration, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, said the party had embarked on total reconciliation and avoiding issues that could ignite new crisis.

“As a party with great respect for internal democracy, we must appreciate and honour the popular choice for us to have a marketable candidate to be presented to the electorates during the election.

“There is no doubt; we are committed to renewing the mandate from the good people of Ondo State. I wish to caution our aspirants to respect the rules governing the party primary.

“The party is once again assuring you that it will remain fair and just to all and, as loyal party members, we expect you to accept the outcome of the primary in good faith.

“We should strive to build and maintain a united front to once again win the confidence of the people of Ondo State through a transparent process,” the governor said.

