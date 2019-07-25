‘Ondo govt will not allow Miyetti Allah as vigilante’

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State Government on Thursday said it will not allow Miyetti Allah members as vigilantes in the state.

A statement by the state’s Commissioner of Information, Donald Ojogo, on Thursday said the state government has witnessed with utmost dismay, an orchestrated campaign insinuating that members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have become vigilantes in the state.

He stated that the intention of the sponsors and their echoers is undoubtedly, to discredit the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and ostensibly, incite the people against the Ondo state government.

“It is pertinent to recall that upon the circulation of the story on the social media about the purported formation of an armed vigilante group by the Miyetti Allah, Governor Akeredolu was swift in his reaction to the development.

“Not only did he disown the move, if at all. He indeed, ordered the Police to effect the arrest of anyone or group which parades itself as Fulani Vigilante. The Governor’s position was decisive even as it was pointedly consequential.

“At the risk of repeating himself, Governor Akeredolu reaffirmed the position of government on Tuesday, July 23 when he was accosted by reporters who sought further information on the matter.

“The leadership of the Miyetti Allah in the state has equally disowned the report and has even provided further insights into actionable steps to deal with whoever conducts self in a manner that do not conform with the position of government.

“Succinctly therefore, the scheming media spins on the issue can only be the handiwork of divisive elements and their collaborators whose defeated desire is to de-market the Ondo State Government through unfounded claims and gross mischief.

“The position of Governor Akeredolu on this matter stands. Government will not allow armed Fulani Vigilante in any part of Ondo state,” the statement partly read.

