Ondo gov’ship: 2,111 delegates elect PDP candidate today

8 Jostle for ticket

Eight aspirants are battling to pick the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

A total of 2,111 delegates are to elect the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure, the Ondo state capital, ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Sources at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, hinted our correspondent yesterday that 2,111 delegates would vote at the primary poll.

Daily Trust reports that one, of the eight aspirants would emerge as the party’s candidate and slug it out at the October 10 poll with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking a second term. Akeredolu had on Monday won the primary of the APC.

In its guideline for the poll, PDP said only delegates, aspirants, agents, journalists and security agents would be allowed into the venue of the primary which will take place at the state’s Event Centre, the DOME

The caretaker chairman of the party, Engr Clement Faboyede, said all delegates should come with their INEC Personal Voters Card (PVC)”.

“On no account should any delegate be seen wearing any campaign material at the venue of the primaries. There shall be no loitering or gathering around the venue. Anyone who is not a delegate or the above mentioned shall be deemed an intruder and promptly arrested,” he said.

The aspirants

A former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), who was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the 2016 election is one of the aspirants.

Jegede, who is from the central senatorial district was defeated at the 2016 governorship election by Akeredolu. He came second in the election.

Dr Eddy Olafeso, National Vice Chairman of PDP, South West, is also eyeing the governorship ticket of the party. The former commissioner of information is from the southern senatorial district.

Also in the race is the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, who defected from APC to PDP recently. Like Olafeso, Ajayi is also from the southern senatorial district.

Other aspirants are Engr Sola Ebiseni, Mr. Banjo Okunomo, Dr Bode Ayorinde, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere and Mr Godday Arewa.

Meanwhile, the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has said the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee would begin sitting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, today.

