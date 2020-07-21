Ondo Governoship: Meet the Eight aspirants battling for PDP ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight aspirants will on Wednesday battle for the Ondo state governorship ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The candidates include former Attorney General and commissioner for Justice of the state, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) who was the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in 2016 election.

Jegede and other contestants are looking forward to securing the PDP’s ticket that would pitch them against the incumbent governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the October 10 election.

Jegede comes from Ondo central senatorial district, the only one from that district.

Another aspirant is Dr Eddy Olafeso, the national vice Chairman of PDP, South West.

Olafeso was an information commissioner in the state and he is from southern senatorial district.

We also have the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi who crossed from APC to PDP recently. Like Olafeso, the deputy governor is also from the southern senatorial district. About five of the candidates are from the district.

Engr Sola Ebiseni, a two time commissioner is also from the Southern senatorial district and a consistent member of the PDP.

Another aspirant is Mr Banjo Okunomo, he was a publicity sectary of the party. He is also from the southern senatorial district.

Another aspirant is Senator Boluwaji Kunlere who was elected senator on the platform of Labour Party. He is also from the southern senatorial district.

The last aspirant is Mr Godday Arewa also from Ilaje, the southern senatorial district.

Dr Bode Ayorinde was s former member of the House of Representatives from Owo town, the hometown of governor Akeredolu.

He was a member of the APC before he crossed to PDP. He is from northern senatorial district.

