Ondo Director of finance, Gbadegesin Ogunoye emerges Olowo-designate

Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the director of finance and administration in the Ondo state civil service, has emerged as the new traditional ruler of Owo kingdom in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

He was chosen out of the 18 contestants who vied for the position following the demise of Oba Victor Folagbade Olateru-Olagbegi.

Ogunoye got 14 votes out of 15 votes cast by the 15 senior Omolowos, who have sole responsibility to select king for the ancient town, in an election conducted by officials of the local government.

No fewer than 18 princes from the Elewuokun ruling house contested for the position which was conducted by the Director of Local Government Administration in Owo local government area, Mr. Segun Omojuwa, and monitored by security agents, journalists, people of the town, among others.

Ogunoye is from Ogunoye ruling house of the town.

Appreciating his selection, the Olowo-elect said he was elated for being chosen.

Ogunoye, who lauded the electoral process as being transparent and error-proof, promised to preserve and promote the customs and traditions of the town.

He asked for collaboration of other contestants to make Owo town great.

Also speaking, Oba Kofoworola Oladoyinbo, the Ojomo Oluda of Ijebuowo, who is the President of Senior Omolowos Council, tasked the king-elect to conduct himself as Olowo-elect until all other things were done.

Oba Oladoyinbo asked him to caution and control the exuberance of his supporters so that the peace in the town will be sustained, telling him to be magnanimous in victory.

Meanwhile, Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has congratulated the new Olowo-elect.

He commended the selection process, describing it as peaceful.

